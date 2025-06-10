The next two court dates in an appeal, by the owners of controversial Burnley nightclub Proj3kt’s bid to overturn the revocation of its premises licence, have been set.

The dates were set following the first stage of the appeal at a case management hearing before Burnley magistrates' on June 3rd.

There will be a further case management hearing, to set directions, on August 26th at Burnley Magistrates Court and this will be followed by the full contested appeal at Blackburn Magistrates Court on September 24th. Proj3kt is still operating pending the final decision of the appeal.

In February, Burnley Council's Licensing Act 2003 sub committee made the decision, after a request from Lancashire Police, to review the certificate for the Hammerton Street venue. The submission was under the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm licensing objectives. Shortly afterwards, Proj3kt's owners, Jason and Rebecca McQuoid of Mode Property, confirmed they would seek to overturn the decision at the magistrates' court.

In a statement in February, the McQuoids said: "We are obviously extremely disappointed that the committee chose this decision, and we will be appealing it. Only seven per cent of the documented incidents over a two-year period were related to violent disorder from our customers - the remainder is from people out on the streets.

"I speak for all the licensed premises in Burnley when I say that our night-time economy needs better policing numbers and a schedule to fit how the town operates now."

In 2023, the nearby Mode nightclub, run by the same operator, had its licence revoked and closed soon afterwards.

The sub-committee's chairman, Coun. Anne Kelly, told the meeting after it voted to revoke the club's licence: "The committee feel that all four of the licensing objectives have not been upheld at Proj3kt nightclub.

"In relation to the prevention of crime and disorder, the committee are extremely concerned about the level of violent behaviour in and around Proj3kt night club. The committee accept that there is evidence of the misuse and sale of illegal substances at Proj3kt nightclub. The committee also accept there is evidence of the sale of alcohol to those who are underage. This includes evidence of a 13-year-old child gaining access."

A police report on the venue in December described it as ‘the top licenced premises in East Lancashire for reports of violent crime.’