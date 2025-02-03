Burnley Nightlife: 47 great pics from the weekend including The Kettledrum and Bar Mojito's and Smackwater Jack's and The Corkhouse

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 12:58 BST
January blues are well out of the way now.

And the first weekend in February was celebrated by Burnley people out on the town. Here is this week’s photo gallery

The Kettledrum Inn

1. Burnley Nightlife: Great pics from the first weekend in February

The Kettledrum Inn Photo: s

Photo Sales
