Here is our second gallery of snaps from the bars and venues in the town at the weekend. If you missed the first lot of pics please click HERE.
1. Burnley Nightlife: Scenes from a busy weekend (part two)
The Corkhouse Photo: Sue P
2. Burnley Nightlife: Scenes from a busy weekend (part two)
The Inn On The Wharf Photo: John D
3. Burnley Nightlife: Scenes from a busy weekend (part two)
The Inn On The Wharf Photo: s
4. Burnley Nightlife: Scenes from a busy weekend (part two)
The Vineyard Photo: Sue P
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.