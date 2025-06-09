Burnley Nightlife: 44 great images from the weekend including The Corkhouse and The Vineyard and The Lane Ends

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:39 BST
Burnley’s bars were packed at the weekend with fun seekers.

And here is a selection of images taken at the revelries, including the popular ‘day disco’ at the newly opened music venue The Vineyard.

The Vineyard

1. Burnley Nightlife: Smashing pics from the weekend

The Vineyard Photo: Sue Plunkett

The Vineyard

2. Burnley Nightlife: Smashing pics from the weekend

The Vineyard Photo: s

The Vineyard

3. Burnley Nightlife: Smashing pics from the weekend

The Vineyard Photo: Sue Plunkett

The Vineyard

4. Burnley Nightlife: Smashing pics from the weekend

The Vineyard Photo: Sue Plunkett

