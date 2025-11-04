Hospitality Heroes: Burnley late bar Smackwater Jack's

Burnley Nightlife: 43 pics from weekend including Secrets bar and Remedy and Padiham's Bridge Inn (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:43 GMT
Revellers hit the town at the weekend to celebrate Hallowe’en.

And dozens made a big effort to step out in fancy dress and they all looked amazing. Here is our second gallery of images for you to enjoy. If you missed the first batch just click HERE.

The Big Window

1. Burnley Nightlife: Belting pics from the Hallowe'en weekend

The Big Window Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Big Window

2. Burnley Nightlife: Belting pics from the Hallowe'en weekend

The Big Window Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Big Window

3. Burnley Nightlife: Belting pics from the Hallowe'en weekend

The Big Window Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Big Window

4. Burnley Nightlife: Belting pics from the Hallowe'en weekend

The Big Window Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Padiham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice