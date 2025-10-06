Burnley Nightlife: 42 pics from a busy weekend including Smack's and Remedy and Bar Mojito's (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Oct 2025, 17:22 BST
Fun seekers were out in force at the weekend, not to be put off by the arrival of Storm Amy.

And here is our second batch of images from the town’s bars and venues. To view the pics in the first gallery please click HERE.

Smack's

1. Burnley Nightlife: Pics from the 'Storm Amy' weekend (part two)

Smack's Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Big Window

2. Burnley Nightlife: Pics from the 'Storm Amy' weekend (part two)

The Big Window Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Big Window

3. Burnley Nightlife: Pics from the 'Storm Amy' weekend (part two)

The Big Window Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Remedy

4. Burnley Nightlife: Pics from the 'Storm Amy' weekend (part two)

Remedy Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Storm Amy
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice