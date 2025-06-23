Burnley Nightlife: 41 pics from the weekend including The Swan and The Electric Circus and Remedy

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
The heat was on at the weekend, and revellers were out in force in the town’s pubs and bars.

And here is this week’s gallery of snaps for you to enjoy.

Smack's

1. Burnley Nightlife: Scenes from the weekend

Smack's Photo: s

The Swan

2. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from a busy weekend

The Swan Photo: Sue P

Paparazzi

3. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from a busy weekend

Paparazzi Photo: s

Paparazzi

4. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from a busy weekend

Paparazzi Photo: Sue P

