Burnley Nightlife: 39 scenes from the Easter weekend including Remedy and The White Lion and Bar Mojito's

By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Crowds were out in force over the Easter weekend, having fun in the town’s bars and pubs.

And here is our second gallery of images. To view the pictures in the first gallery please click HERE.

The White Lion

1. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (part two)

The White Lion Photo: s

Photo Sales
The Loom

2. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (part two)

The Loom Photo: s

Photo Sales
The Loom

3. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (part two)

The Loom Photo: s

Photo Sales
Smack's

4. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (part two)

Smack's Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice