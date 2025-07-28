Burnley Nightlife: 38 pics from the weekend including The Lane Ends and Little White Horse and The Coal Yard and The Electric Circus

By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:23 BST
Revellers were out on town at the weekend in Burnley’s bars and pubs.

And here is our frst gallery of snaps for you to enjoy.

The Electric Circus

1. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from a fun filled last weekend in July

The Electric Circus Photo: s

The Lane Ends

2. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from a fun filled last weekend in July

The Lane Ends Photo: s

George IV

3. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from a fun filled last weekend in July

George IV Photo: s

Little White Horse

4. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from a fun filled last weekend in July

Little White Horse Photo: s

