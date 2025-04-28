Burnley Nightlife: 37 scenes from the weekend including The Electric Circus and Smack's and The Coal Clough pub

By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:20 BST
Burnley’s bars were filled with revellers at the weekend enjoying time with friends and celebrating special occasions.

And here is this week’s gallery of images.

The Electric Circus

1. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

The Electric Circus Photo: s

The Electric Circus

2. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

The Electric Circus Photo: s

The Electric Circus

3. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

The Electric Circus Photo: s

The Electric Circus

4. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend

The Electric Circus Photo: s

