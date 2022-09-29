Friday

7pm Comedy fundraiser atThe Kestrel Suite, Whittam Street, Burnley.

7pm Foxyfest at The Grand, Clitheroe – Shaku, Good Foxy, St Michael, Loose Articles and Charlotte Newman.

Good Foxy will play at Foxyfest at The Grand and The Old School Rooms in Clitheroe. Photo taken by Derren Lee Poole.

7-30pm The Meat Loaf Songbook at Burnley Mechanics, featuring Craig Halford as seen on ITV’s Stars in their eyes and Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

7-30pm Old Skool Vibes at SoBar, King Street, Clitheroe.

8pm U2UK - U2 tribute band at Colne Muni.

9pm The Switch live at The Trawden Arms, Church Street, Colne.

9pm The 60s Band - Live at The Ighten Leigh Social Club.

11pm Episode 1 - Autumn Vibes by Faire le Fête – Tech House music at DLA Burnley. Hammerton Street.

Saturday

12-30pm Foxyfest at The Old School Rooms (SMSJ), Clitheroe – Anhedonia, Dead Cherry, Good Foxy acoustic, Neutrino, Teri Birtwistle, Beo Beo, Ale, Strangely White, Human Hand, Submariners, Katie O Malley, Northern Wrath, Be My Band showcase, The Difference Duo, Alex Buckley, Robbo DJ set, plus after party DJs.

7pm Barely Functional at the Cross Keys, Burnley.

8pm Ska Man at Slimming World, Padiham Town Hall, Burnley Road.

8pm Northern Live – Do I love You. Motown at Colne Muni.

8-45pm Bada Bingo featuring Bez (Happy Mondays/Big Brother) at Buzz Bingo and The Slots Room, Centenary Way, Burnley.

9pm Trance at Europa Bar & Revival Club, Walton Street, Nelson.

9pm Monroes The Reunion #AllNighter at Mode Nightclub, Hammerton Street, Burnley.

9-30pm Punkbox play The Sanctuary, Burnley.

Sunday

