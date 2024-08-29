And a reunion to celebrate the best times of the club will take place at The Mechanics Theatre in Burnley next week, on Friday, September 6th.

An iconic venue at the foot of Centenary Way, the late Mike Connolly, who died in 2018, was credited with putting the town’s nightlife on the map when he saved the club from closure in 1977 and transformed it into a clubbing mecca that attracted thousands every week.

The reunion will be hosted by former Cat’s DJs Steve Hindley and Chris Byrne. For more information and tickets please click HERE.

