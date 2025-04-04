The Red Hot Revue by Kezgegz staged a breathtaking performance of burlesque, fire eating, sultry striptease and bawdy lyrics from vocalist Sandy Bloomer. The night also featured The Flaming PsycHOTics who took to the stage with their fearless fire tricks that left the audience in awe.
And for those who missed out on the fun The Red Hot Revue will make a welcome return to The Electric Circus in June.
