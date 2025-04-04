26 photos from dazzling night of burlesque at The Electric Circus in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:12 BST
Burnley’s Electric Circus hosted a night of dazzling burlesque.

The Red Hot Revue by Kezgegz staged a breathtaking performance of burlesque, fire eating, sultry striptease and bawdy lyrics from vocalist Sandy Bloomer. The night also featured The Flaming PsycHOTics who took to the stage with their fearless fire tricks that left the audience in awe.

And for those who missed out on the fun The Red Hot Revue will make a welcome return to The Electric Circus in June.

