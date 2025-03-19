And here are some cracking images from the party.
1. Great pics as members of Lancashire Federation of Young Farmers' Club party at Burnley's Hidden
. Photo: Hidden
2. Great pics as members of Lancashire Federation of Young Farmers' Club party at Burnley's Hidden
. Photo: Hidden
3. Great pics as members of Lancashire Federation of Young Farmers' Club party at Burnley's Hidden
. Photo: Hidden
4. Great pics as members of Lancashire Federation of Young Farmers' Club party at Burnley's Hidden
. Photo: Hidden
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.