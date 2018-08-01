Unmissable show for Wham! fans

The Story of George Michael is coming to Colne. (s)
George Michael fans are being treated to a fabulous show about the star's shining career.

The George Michael Story will span a history selling 100 million records from the singer's early Wham! days to his life as a solo artist when he earned a Grammy for his Faith album.

This fun and emotional night will also feature a full live band and video screens showing footage of George plus interviews with the man himself.

The show will be presented on Saturday, August 4th, at 7-30pm at Pendle Hippodrome, Colne.

Tickets: 01282 863210.