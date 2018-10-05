The many musical faces of award-winning Barrowford singer Josh

He’s the am-dram Barrowford performer who never shies away from huge leading roles in musical theatre – even if he has some pretty famous shoes to fill.

Just last week, Josh Hindle starred in Guys and Dolls on the Pendle Hippodrome stage as Sky Masterson, depicted in the film version by Academy Award-winning actor Marlon Brando.



Despite the fact Hollywood heavyweight John Travolta helped to make Grease an iconic summer story for generations of movie-lovers, Josh seemed unfazed in his part as Danny Zuko.

And he even followed comedic actor Adam Sandler in playing Robbie Hart from the rom-com film The Wedding Singer.



But in his solo show, The Way You Look Tonight, which includes the release of his debut album, Josh has an entirely an different role to play: himself.



He said: “It’s been one of the toughest years I’ve faced yet and I just want to be me for the night and let the music come from the heart.



“Audiences can expect an intimate heartfelt performance from me.



“It’s been a long time coming where I have wanted to perform a concert featuring songs that I love and that the audience will hopefully love too.”



Off-stage, Josh wears just as many hats. Not only does he run an award-winning business as a wedding singer, but he also directs shows like Annie for the Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre and completed a year of fundraising challenges for the Pendleside Hospice.



His love of performing goes back to his childhood, having been involved with musical theatre since the age of 10.



“Music has been a family thing really, especially musicals at the Hippodrome in Colne,” he added.



“It snowballed from the am-dram scene and it’s that experience which has shaped my ambitions and inspired me to release my own album.”



The record, Just in Time, is a mixture of jazz and ballad songs.



In a Facebook post, he wrote: “My album is dedicated to my grandad Dennis Royle and there’s even a track dedicated to my great grandma Murphy. Both are very influential in my life.”



Josh will perform a range of pop songs by the likes of Lady Gaga, Snow Patrol, Garth Brooks, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Adele, and Katie Melua in his show this evening.



But he’ll also add a touch of swing and take on musicals hits, including Disney’s Aladdin, the Little Shop of Horrors, Carousel, Once, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.



Kicking off the night will be support from the Tom Scothern Trio while joining Josh on stage will be Laura Jane Schofield, Jessica Elizabeth, and Oscar Williams from Bring It North, who starred in Britain’s Got Talent’s.



There will also be a special performance from Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre.



The Way You Look Tonight takes place at 7-30pm this evening at the Burnley Mechanics, Manchester Road.



Copies of the album will be available to take home for £10 each.



Tickets cost £14 or £10 for concessions and can be booked online at www.burnleymechanics.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01282 664400.