Rozi Plain: singer flying from Los Angeles and Berlin to Clitheroe's The Grand

They call her the wanderer, and the southern girl with the voice of an angel returns north to help celebrate Independent Venue Week at the Grand, Clitheroe, on Friday, February 1st.

Rozi Plain’s new work, What A Boost, constructed over several months, saw her journey across the globe to create her latest album.

She began at the Dentist’s Studios in London, then a week in Berlin – before a flying visit to Los Angeles for a day!

“I did this record at a changing time in my life, and I brought back a lot of positive memories during a difficult period for me,” said Roz.

“It felt like a marker in my life.”

Independent Venue Week is a week-long jamboree of small music venues countrywide and a nod to the people that own, run and work in them.

“Emotionally, music is a great release, and when you go to play a new venue, anywhere in the world, it feels like a tribal gathering, a new birth even,” added Rozi.

“When you stand on that stage, in front of fifty or five hundred people, it generates a sort of primal energy you can’t find anywhere else other than a musical assembly.

“It is really cool to have that shared experience with other people via the conduit of music.

“So, it is massively important that we protect and nurture independent venues like the Grand because they are the lifeblood of live music.”

Rozi is no stranger to the Red Rose county, having starred at the popular Cloudspotting music festival, and played bass guitar in the indie band This Is the Kit at a previous visit to the Grand.

“I’ve lovely memories of the Ribble Valley, including a fantastic curry before our show at the Grand.

“The Grand has created a special vibe in Clitheroe, and that’s the great value of an independent venue, to give artists their first experience of playing in front of an audience and fans.

“And somewhere to get up close to bands that one day could be playing in a stadium or headlining Glastonbury.”

Independent Venue Week, in association with Cloudspotting Music Festival: Rozi Plain, Haiku Salut and Sweeney Astray.

Friday, February 1st; 01200 421599, www.thegrandvenue.co.uk