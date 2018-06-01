Rock tribute is an oasis of youthful swag

Definitely Maybe, Oasis’ debut album on Creation Records, is how bone-shaking rock and roll should be done.

Bolshy skyscraping anthems: Rock ‘n Roll Star, Supersonic and Live Forever, a giant slab of high octane and intoxicating youthful swagger that still sounds as fresh as a gurgling mountain stream.

Oasis fused the vital elements of The Beatles and Sex Pistols, to emerge as their generation’s Rolling Stones and much, much more.

“It was their whole persona, Oasis came out of nowhere in the nineties and those songs made you feel alive and vital,” said Definitely Oasis frontman Brian McGhee, who brings the Oasis doppelgangers to the Grand, Clitheroe, on Saturday, June 9th.

“I was into rave music, but when I heard that album my life changed overnight.

“Then, I’d be in the street with my mates singing those songs every day.

“Every track on that album was a classic, though, and Oasis remain a much loved band.

“That album (Definitely Maybe) was as crucial as the first Sex Pistols LP and The Stone Roses too.”

The Complete Stone Roses will team up with Definitely Oasis, providing a nineties hallucinogenic dose of dream pop that promises lots of sing-along, Mancunian nostalgia.

“People sometimes ask me what’s my favourite Oasis tune,” added Brian.

“I love singing them all, but if I had to choose one it would be Live Forever.

“Just listen to those uplifting words and how can you not be moved.

“Maybe you’re the same as me, we see things that you’ll never see, you and I are going to live forever.

“Isn’t that song just a thing of beauty and as a fan, well it is just an incredible honour to stand up on stage, sing them, and get the reaction that we do.”

The Scots singer adds: “I’ve been practicing my Manchester accent, but I have to sing in Scottish when we play Liverpool!

“The Grand is a fantastic venue, and we are going to get the place rocking.”

The simmering rift between the warring Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, means any prospect of an Oasis re-union looks remote – for now.

“I think it is inevitable that Oasis will play together again,” said Brian.

“They’ve had a lot of arguments since they split nine years ago, but they will patch those differences up one day.

“They’ve definitely got another album in them and some unfinished business.”

Complete Stone Roses and Definitely Oasis; Grand Theatre, Clitheroe; Saturday, June 9th.

Book: 01200 421599; www.thegrandvenue.co.uk