Rock monarchy’s New Order in Clitheroe

Founder member of Joy Division and New Order, Peter Hook, is coming to Clitheroe next month.

The show will see the band playing classic New Order albums Technique and Republic in their entirety.

The date at The Grand is a warm-up show ahead of Peter Hook and the Light’s sold out concert at Manchester’s Albert Hall three days later.

Technique, New Order’s fifth album was released in 1989 and Republic in 1993, the first album not on the legendary Factory Record label.

The Light have just completed a widely acclaimed world tour performing New Order’s Substance.

But the new shows mark the band moving forward through the catalogue once more.

As has become their custom, all dates feature The Light performing an opening set of Joy Division material.

Meanwhile, Hugh Cornwell (above), the former lead singer of The Stranglers, makes a return visit to the Grand later this year.

The man responsible for some of The Stranglers biggest hits such as Golden Brown, Peaches and No More Heroes will perform at the theatre on Saturday, November 10th.

Cornwell is due to release a new solo album, Monster, in October which features ten tracks written about some of the most remarkable, and indeed infamous, people of the 20th Century, both heroes and villains.

For The Grand date he will play an opening set featuring his solo material including songs from the new album and then rounding off proceedings with a set of Stranglers’ favourites.

For tickets for Peter Hook and the Light, September 26th, and Hugh Cornwell (November 10th), call 01200 4215099 or visit www.thegrandvenue.co.uk