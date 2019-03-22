Ribble Valley Music Festival hosting second concert to celebrate its fifth anniversary

A Ribble Valley fund-raising festival is hosting a second concert following the sell-out success of its opening jazz night.

Ribble Valley Music Festival will bring together three top musicians on Friday, April 5th, at St Leonard’s Church, Langho, at 7-30 pm.

Multi-instrumentalist Gaynor Sutcliffe, cellist Bob Buller and harpist Maxine Molin-Rose will join forces to celebrate the festival's fifth anniversary and raise money for the upkeep of the church.

The trio have individually performed with many of the leading UK and Russian orchestras and ensembles and together they will fuse classical, jazz and pop music with electric results.

They will also be joined by surprise guests.

Tickets are £10, including light refreshment, and can be purchased by calling 01254 247039 or 01254 384893.