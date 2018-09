The Saturday morning recitals at St Peter's Church restart this weekend.

The first concert will be a piano recital by London based Olga Paliy, who will be playing music by Bach, Dubussy and Schubert

Admission is £5 which includes refreshments served from 10-30am and parking in the adjoining school yard.

Programmes for the forthcoming season will be available and the next recital will take place on September 15th.