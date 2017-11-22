Pendle Jazzmen settle into new home with aplomb

Having held weekly gigs for more than five years at The Inn on the Wharf before it closed down, The Pendle Jazzmen’s first session at their new home at The Ighten Mount Club has proved a huge success.

Located on Romford Street off Padiham Road, the club has "excellent" facilities, according to the band, who played on the Ground Floor Lounge, resplendent with its own bar providing the full range of drinks and offering hot suppers to the audience.

With a large car park on site, The Pendle Jazzmen - who were shocked and disappointed at the recent sudden closure of The Inn on the Wharf - were very pleased to accept the offer of The Ighten Mount Club steward, Graham Slade, to play at such a "well-decorated and well-run" club.

"Members of the band greatly enjoyed their first appearance at Ighten Mount Club, greeting old friends and, particularly, welcoming new friends," read a statement from the band. "A special feature for the next session is the appearance on trombone of a former member of the band – Mike Pearson.

"Several years ago, Mike moved down to the Cornwall area but has recently come back to live in Lancashire," it added. "Mike is an outstanding musician and has thrilled many of us by his brilliant solos as well as the fine part he plays in the ensemble."

The sessions will continue every month on Thursday evenings as usual, with the next sessions set to take place on December 8th and January 4th, with the doors opening at 7.00pm ready for the 8.00pm start. Admission is free but a raffle will be held each week to go towards covering expenses.

Mike is set to join regular members Stuart Whiteley (trumpet/flugel horn), John Brunton (clarinet/tenor saxophone), Mike Reddin (guitar/banjo), Dave Joyce (bass guitar), and Colin Mason (drums).

Since being founded over 30 years ago, the band has played engagements throughout the North West for countless events, and enjoyed a memorable visit to Vitry, France to ply their trade on the continent. Collectively, the band members have over 200 years experience of playing jazz.