Nadia wows DJ superstars at top club night

It was a "mind-blowing" gig for a Padiham DJ who stunned dance music royalty like Hannah Wants on one of the country's biggest stages.



Nadia Lucy (28) landed the VIP gig on New Year's Eve at Manchester's Warehouse Project after winning the Smirnoff Equalising Music competition.

DJ Nadia Lucy getting people in the party mood. (s)

"If you look at the past lineups [at the venue], they have had all the biggest names in the business," she said.

"To have my name among them is just crazy for me, especially since I only started DJing just over two years ago."

Nadia added that "it felt surreal to be sat with all the other DJs", including one of her idols.

"I have followed Hannah Wants' career for a long time," she said.

"She is a huge influence on me [so] to be on the same lineup as her is mind-blowing."

But the love was two-way, with the DJ stars giving her "amazing feedback" and staff praising her set, which included her own remake of Mario Piu's Communication.

"My highlight would be watching the crowd when I played my own track," she said.

"The noise that the crowd made when the track dropped was the best feeling I have ever had!"

Her journey to The Warehouse Project began back in Padiham when "amazing talent", Charlie Sitaras (Chester), taught her how to DJ.

It's why she's urging other aspiring Padiham DJs to follow their dreams.

"Do not let anything or anyone come between you and your goals," she said.

"You have to work hard to achieve something that is worth having - nothing will come easy.

"Remember with hard work and small targets anything can be achieved.

"If I could give a piece of advice to anyone, it would be to keep focused and just to work hard in silence."

To check out Nadia's material visit https://www.facebook.com/nadialucymusic or https://soundcloud.com/nadia-lucy