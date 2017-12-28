Nadia wins place among DJ elite

Having won a top DJ competition, a Padiham woman will make heads spin when she plays at one of the biggest club nights in the world.

Nadia Lucy will share the same stage as DJ royalty, Hannah Wants and the Disciples, when she performs at the Warehouse Project, Manchester, on New Year's Eve.

The 28 year-old received an early Christmas present last week when she became the grand prize winner of the Smirnoff Vodka and Warehouse Project DJ competition after impressing judges with her track, November Mixtape.

"This is an amazing opportunity," Nadia said.

"I have read that playing here is like playing at Old Trafford for Manchester United.

"To be playing at one of the largest underground venues in the world is a dream come true.

"From starting DJing only two and a half years ago to playing in Room 1 at Warehouse Project, it's just surreal."

And while she is over-the-moon to have won, Nadia said it will be a tough gig and is arming herself with some "special tracks".

"I think I am still in shock now," she added.

"Things like this just never happen to me.

"I am so happy - it just feels amazing."

The achievement makes a hat-trick of successes for Nadia.

For just a fortnight ago, James Hype gave airtime to her mix, Nadia's Tribute, on Kiss FM while elite DJ, Mario Piu, played her remake of his old dance classic, Communication, at his set in Italy.

"When you set your mind to something, if you keep focused and work hard, anything can be achieved," she said.

"A small thought in Ibiza has ended up with me playing at WHP, and I am just your ordinary girl from Padiham.

"Always stay positive, don't ever think something is impossible; positive thoughts bring positive outcomes."