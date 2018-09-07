Love Music Hate Racism show in Colne will be a vibrant celebration of multiculturalism

Love Music Hate Racism hosts its annual event in Colne this weekend.

With music, poetry, guest speakers, DJs – including Paddy Steer and Snack Family – providing a diverse evening spread over two stages and beyond, guests are in for a real treat tomorrow.

Hosted by Stand Up To Racism, Love Music Hate Racism is a not-for-profit event with performers kindly playing to support the cause.

All proceeds will go towards hosting future events.

The event is being held at The Muni in Colne and starts at 5-30pm.

Tickets £5 on the door.