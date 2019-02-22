Lindisfarne musicians bringing their stunning folk tour to Barlick

Two songwriting giants are coming together for a stunning folk tour which stops off in Barlick.

Rab Noakes and Rod Clements will bring their gorgeous unadorned style to the Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Road, when they present Alive 'n' Pickin' next Thursday.

The pair will celebrate a 50-year musical friendship which was cemented by their work for band Lindisfarne.

Rab performed with Lindisfarne, Stealers Wheel and Gerry Rafferty and became a senior music producer with BBC Radio Scotland, before setting up his own production company, Neon.

Rod, a bassist and singer, wrote Meet Me On The Corner and Road To Kingdom Come for Lindisfarne, with whom he performed.

Now the pair have join forces once again to celebrate the power of song, performing favourites from their own catalogues as well as some of the classics that originally inspired them.