Josh Hindle: the Pendle Hippodrome singer on performing with X-Factor stars and meeting Coronation Street idols

A Barrowford wedding singer was part of a star-studded lineup, including X-Factor's Ben Haenow, who performed to Coronation Street actors at a glamorous charity event.

The Pendle Hippodrome Theatre performer sang to actors Kym Marsh and Anthony Cotton who play Michelle Connor and Sean Tully in ITV's Coronation Street, among other celebrities, at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate hotel.

Josh Hindle performing live on stage at The Hilton Hotel, Manchester. (s)

The special evening was held in aid of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and starred X-Factor favourites Benji Matthews and Ben Haenow, along with Celebrity Juice comedian Chris Ramsey, Kym Marsh's daughter Emile Cunliffe, and funky saxophonist Girl on Sax, who plays pop, Motown and club music.

Josh said: "It was an amazing feeling to be in the room with so many big names and even better to perform for them.

"I was lucky to be able to meet Kym Marsh and Anthony Cotton, and many other names.

"It was also great to spend time with breakfast presenter Lorna Bancroft from Heart FM who was really lovely and a big fan of my music and performance.

Josh sang to Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actors, and shared the same stage as X-Factor favourites at this charity show. (s)

"It was a bit surreal. When you look at the line up, such as Benji Matthews, Ben Haenow, Chris Ramsey, and then you see your name there, it’s a bit like, ‘why me’?

"But the organisers have a really good relationship with me and love what I do so I can’t complain about that really!"

Hollyoaks stars were also among the TV celebs glamming up for the event, which was attended by more than 400 people and raised just over £21,000.

"The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital speaks for itself really," Josh said. "I think until you are in that position, you can’t even begin to think how hard it must be.

"But what they do is incredible and it is important we support them whenever we can. You never know when you may need them."

Josh treated audiences to renditions of classic tracks from The Rat Pack and swing era, as well as an exclusive performance of a song from his new album.

"I was mixing with the stars all night and received amazing feedback," he said.

"It came from many of the celebs in the room, including a quote from Lorna Bancroft saying, ‘I could listen to him all day and night!’

"It really was a special experience and my thanks go to Dean and Liam for organising the night and inviting me along."

Josh is certainly making waves in the region's music scene, having also brought out his debut album, Just in Time, and performed a solo show at The Burnley Mechanics. He is now busy planning and promoting videos and photo shoots.

The secret to his success, he said, is remaining true to himself.

"There are many people who do what I do and lots worry too much about what other singers are doing and how they are doing things, and sometimes they feel a bit bitter about it," he said.

"But I enjoy performing as me and bringing my own personality and vibe across and the audiences seem to love a real, heartfelt performance, which is why my show at the Burnley Mechanics was such a special night for me.

"Sometimes I am daft on stage and try to make it relaxed, informal and funny, and it seems to add to what I do, and people take to it, so I think that’s what makes me different."

In fact, his music is loved beyond the North-West, with people listening to his album in several different countries.

But he has no plans to slow down - 2019 will not only packed with weddings and events, but Josh will also host, compere and perform with his band and special guests at the Mayor’s Ball at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre next April. The event will showcase Pendle’s young talent.

He has also been approached by a professional touring production company, which has asked him to audition for a certain role.

"I can’t exactly reveal anything yet but I’m hoping to soon," he said. "It’s right up my street!

"Some people have to go through many auditions to get the chance to perform in some of the country's biggest and most prestigious theatres so I feel really lucky. Bu it’s early days yet."

Just in Time is available to buy on iTunes, Amazong and Spotify. For a hard copy, send an email to info@joshhindlesinging.co.uk