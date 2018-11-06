Folk star who is loved by Discworld author Sir Terry Pratchett to rock Barlick

He's the violinist who can count Discworld author Sir Terry Pratchett among his fans.

The writer praised fiddle player Peter Knight's musical gifts, writing that he "can spin the world on his Bow".

Formerly part of folk group, Steeleye Span, Peter has turned his full attention to folk trio, Gigspanner, and together they have firmly established their reputation as one of the most ground-breaking forces on the British folk scene. Tonight they're bringing their stunning sound to Barlick.

Their original songs find their roots in the British Isles and offer atmospheric, multi-layered arrangements, thanks to an eclectic mix of influences.

Joining Peter on stage is Roger Flack on guitar and Sacha Trochet on percussion.

For more information about the band visit www.gigspanner.com

The show will take place at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, Rainhall Road, starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7-30pm.

Tickets: www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com; 01282 813 374; or 07712 628 366.