Two blues and folk performers have joined forces for a stellar night of music in Pendle.

Dave Kelly (The Blues Band) and Christine Collister (Richard Thompson) will perform on Sunday, May 26th at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre at 7-30pm.

They will bring to life stunning songs from genres like soul, country, rock, folk and blues, as well as beloved artists, such as Stax, Tamla, The Band, Emmylou Harris, The Everly Brothers, and Elvis.

To book tickets visit www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com