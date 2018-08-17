Country band flying into Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre

This Americana, rock’n’roll country band will give you plenty to Tweet about.

Jake Dixon and The Hiding Magpies cover the whole spectrum of love, loss and heartbreak in their debut album of the same name, and their sound nods to Tom Petty, Ryan Adams and The Byrds.

The band will play tunes from both their first record and upcoming album Searching for Gold.

Joining them in support will be Americana vocalist Joe Martin, who was first inspired by the hit US show Nashville.

Joe has achieved his dream of performing to a full crowd at the preeminent Bluebird Cafe, Nashville Tennessee, and has rubbed shoulders with his songwriting idol John Paul White of the Civil Wars.

His own songs are influenced by contemporary artists like Civil Wars, Kacey Musgraves and Jason Isbell and his debut EP, Small World, was released at the Bluebell Cafe to high acclaim.

The gig is on Monday at 7pm at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre. Free entry.