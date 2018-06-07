Competition: Win Beat-Herder tickets

The barmy but beautiful Beat-Herder Festival has applied the finishing touches to its lineup as it prepares for yet another weekend of madness.

Running from July 13th – 15th, Beat-Herder will once again transform Lancashire’s Ribble Valley into a technicolour party and escapist’s utopia, with an array of 20+ whimsical stages, world-class DJs and surprises aplenty.



Joining the likes of Orbital, Soulwax, Django Django, High Contrast Live, David Rodigan (MBE), Congo Natty and The Rezistance Live, Patrick Topping and Pete Tong for this year’s event will be one of Norway’s finest exports, Lindstrøm. The acclaimed space-disco wizard will be taking to the main stage on Saturday.

Headlining the Trash Manor, Beat-Herder’s eccentric courtyard of chaos, on Friday night will be the UK’s finest disco operators Horse Meat Disco while over in The Factory, Bugged Out / Back To Basics resident and long-time Chemical Brothers associate James Holroyd will play alongside Happy Mondays legend Bez and K-Klass, the electronic duo who emerged in the late 80s and went on to become an omnipresent remixing team on the British house scene throughout the 90s, earning them a Grammy nomination in 2002.

Also announced is Beat-Herder’s comedy line up, which this year features talents such as Mock The Week regular Gary Delaney; Bobby Mair, one of Canada’s hottest exports and rising stars (and Justin Bieber’s third cousin, no less); Seymour Mace who is described as ‘a truly bizarre hybrid of Harry Hill, Half Man Half Biscuit and Viz comic; baby-faced Mancunion Jay Hampson and more.

The Burnley Express is offering readers the chance to win one pair of tickets to the festival.

To be in with a chance of winning, just email john.deehan@jpress.co.uk naming one of the acts appearing this year.

Deadline for entries is Thursday, June 14th, at noon.