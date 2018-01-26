Colossal lineup set for Burnley charity dance night

A glorious night of top class dance music will bring the town to its feet this weekend – all in the name of charity.

Vintage Rave comes to Remedy Gin Bar tomorrow boasting a mammoth eight-hour bill with a host of the industry’s most respected names.

Nadia Lucy

All proceeds from the event will go to Pendleside Hospice and Remedy’s Madge Nawaz said: “We raised £2,000 last year for Pendleside Hospice and we’ve chosen to raise money for them again this year.

“It’s a charity that is close to lot of people’s hearts and hopefully we can improve on 2017’s figure.

“We’re also hoping to organise a small festival later on in the year and full details will be released about that shortly.”

Kicking off the night will be Lee Sayer and Woz Helm taking up the 8 – 10pm slot.

Matty Robbo (10 – 10-45pm), Nadia Lucy (10-45 – 11-45pm) and Glynn Abbott (11-45 – 12-45am) take the rave into Sunday before Jane Angel makes her long-awaited return with a not-to-be missed one-hour set.

Big Kenny followed by Scott Hardacre will bring the night to a close at 4am.

Madge added: “This really is a fantastic lineup. You would struggle to find a better one anywhere in the country. And it’s right here in Burnley town centre.

“We held a similar event at the bar last year and it was packed out, so I would advise anybody coming to get there early.

“Last year we had to turn people away."

Admission is free but the venue is asking for donations on the door.