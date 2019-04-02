Celebrate the sound of a generation with the The Magic of Motown at The Colne Muni

Get ready for the biggest party on the year when The Magic of Motown comes to town.

This fabulous show is making its return to The Muni Theatre, Colne, on Thursday, April 11th at 8pm.

The Magic of Motown will celebrate the sound of a generation with timeless music from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more. It boast 40 back-to-back classic hits, glittering costume changes and dazzling dance moves, and has been seen by more than one million people.

Songs include Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many more.

Tickets: 01282 661234; www.themuni.co.uk