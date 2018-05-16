Catch The Common Cold in Preston

After a long hiatus, The Bad Apple Club is making a welcome return to Preston this weekend.

The Common Cold, Preston's newest old boys, will be performing at The Ferret on Saturday for the Preston leg of their tour. They are a psychedelic rock band whose sound incorporates elements of Krautrock, post-punk, and northern soul.

The band have just released their debut album, Shut Up! Yo Liberals! on the Action Records label, to a raft of great reviews. And the tour has seen them travel the length and breadth of the UK, from Glasgow to Brighton and many points in between. Featuring previous members of the likes of Dandelion Adventure, The Fall, Cornershop, Formula One, Pram, Big Red Bus, these guys have a long history of top notch alternative independent music behind them, and word is spreading fast at just how much of a hot talent they are.

Bad Apple spent years putting gigs on in Preston, mostly upstairs at the Adelphi, and before that under the guise of Deluxe Presents, with incredible gigs by the likes of Mogwai, Arab Strap, The Pastels, Moco, Mistys Big Adventure, Autokat, King Champion Sounds and more.

But this Saturday sees this Preston band, who are riding on the crest of a wave in support of an album selling well and garnering critical acclaim, taking the Bad Apple centre stage.

Support on the night comes from Fear of the Horse. Based in Marseilles and London, and featuring a man who has played in Noel Gallagher's band, this duo use tape manipulation and spaced out guitar and vocals to incredible effect. Local act Polypores will start the proceedings.

Doors open at 9pm. Tickets are £5 and available from Action Records, The Ferret and online at www.skiddle.com