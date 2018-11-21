Burnley anthem: the inspiring new song by ALL HAIL HYENA! singer Jay Stansfield

A Lancashire singer is on a mission to bring people together this Christmas with his feel-good anthem for Burnley.

Jay Stansfield, of Nelson, will release Brilliant Burnley next month.



Jay, who owns The Songwriting Company, was asked to pen the track by Burnley Council using stories from members of the public to inspire town pride.



He said: “It was written to show people that Burnley is a great place to live. It’s about fun and togetherness.”



The musician and frontman of Pendle punk band ALL HAIL HYENA! braved the cold to create the track at Burnley Literary Festival on Monday, October 1st, when he spoke to shoppers in the town centre.



Jay posed questions to people, then used their answers to form the song’s lyrics.



“It was really insightful to look at people’s lives,” he said, “and the main themes which cropped up were love and other people.



“Songs like that are powerful because they connect people so quickly.



“I feel honoured to have been able to write it.”



Jay gave the town a taste of the record when he starred in the Burnley Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday, November 17th.



“It was amazing and went down a treat. People were singing the chorus back to me,” he said.



He now dreams of performing the song in Burnley FC’s Turf Moor.



“I’ve always really liked Burnley. It’s cool and up-and-coming, and its centre is starting to thrive, which is great for new businesses,” he added.



“It was interesting to see such a diversity of people, young and old, all mixing together.”



The track will be released on Friday, December 21st on Spotify and Amazon.



It is available for pre-save on Spotify and pre-order on Amazon from Friday.



Jay also writes memorial songs. To request one, please send an email to jay@thesongwritingcompany.com