Brierfest fund-raiser strikes a chord

Burnley and Pendle rockers are celebrating the hospice's 30th anniversary with a two-day music festival.

Brierfest will serve up a feast of music from more than 20 artists over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 5th and 6th, all in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Former Hollies drummer,Bobby Elliott, is the star guest opening up Brierfest on Saturday, May 5th at 1-45pm. (s)

Music from the likes of five-piece band Clean Slate, indie-rockers SURF and 60s/70s trio Quick Fix will run from 2pm till late.

Tickets are available from the Walter Street club, The Commercial Inn or Travel 'n' Bite (B&Q car park).

For more details see www.brierfest.co.uk or search for the event on Facebook.

The Hollies. (s)