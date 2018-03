One of the most influential acts of the last 40 years will be appearing in Preston.

The Monochrome Set, beloved by the likes of The Smiths, Blur, The Divine Comedy, Franz Ferdinand and many others, are to play at The New Continental on Saturday, March 24, to promote both the release of their 14th studio album, Maisieworld, and a box set of their early recordings, both of which have received excellent reviews all over the world.

Visit http://www.newcontinental.net/ for more information