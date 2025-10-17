Graham Norton will be joined by Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, and more 👀📺

The Graham Norton Show is back for another week.

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen will be on the sofa.

But who else can you expect to see tonight?

A legend of the rock world will be joining Graham Norton on his famous couch tonight. The iconic talk show is back for a new run of episodes and has already featured the likes of Taylor Swift and Cillian Murphy.

Bruce Springsteen is the latest biggest name from the music world to appear on the BBC show. He will be joined by Jeremy Allen White to talk about the new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

But who can you expect to see on the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The Graham Norton Show will soon return. | BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/Christopher Baines

It would not be a cold autumn Friday without a brand new series of The Graham Norton Show. BBC brought back the legendary talk show at the end of September and there are new episodes every week.

Viewers can expect it to start at 10.40pm today (October 17). The episode will run for around 50 minutes in total and will be available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t stay up to catch it.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France. | Getty Images

The BBC has once again assembled a very star-studded line-up for the latest episode. Bruce Springsteen will be joined by a TV star, an Oscar-winner, another big name musician, and more.

It comes after Taylor Swift appeared on Graham’s sofa earlier in the month. Her appearance came on the day her new album was released.

The line-up for The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 17 includes:

Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White

Jennifer Lawrence

Tessa Thompson

Florence + The Machine (musical performance)

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Rock legend Bruce Springsteen and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who plays Bruce in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere join the host to discuss the biographical movie.

“Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence discusses her role in psychological drama Die My Love and Tessa Thompson reflects on taking the lead in Hedda, a bold re-imagining of Ibsen's Hedda Gabler. Plus, Florence + the Machine perform the new single Everybody Scream.”

