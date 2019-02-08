Glittering charity ball returning to Fence to support vulnerable Pendle youngsters

Get ready to glam up in the name of a good cause at The Fence Charity Ball this summer.

The black-tie event will take place on Saturday, May 18th at 7pm at The Fence Gate.

Lisa and Steve Nicholas are organising the glittering ball in aid of SafeSpace, a charity which supports young, vulnerable people in Pendle.

Party-goers can enjoy dinner, a drinks reception, live music, close-up magic, and charity auctions and raffles.

Local businesses, Barnfield Construction and NPM Bathrooms, are sponsoring the event, and prizes will include: a £2000 bathroom donated by NPM Bathrooms; a £1000 holiday courtesy of Dial-a-Flight; six months of massages at Pure Perfection in Barrowford; and celebrity signed memorabilia provided by Scruples Menswear, also of Barrowford.

There will also be the chance to win a fabulous cooking experience with Tom Parker, Michelin Star chef of The White Swan. He will visit the winner's home to prepare them a meal and teach them how to cook.

Tickets are £45 each, or £40 when you book a table of ten.

To book, send an email to fencecharityball@gmail.com or call Lisa and Steve on 07515 487523.