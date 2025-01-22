We’ve already taken a look at some of the comedy tours coming to the North West in 2025, but what about some concerts set to travel across the region too?

I know, I know - we’ll have to head to Manchester to see some big bands perform at the Co-op Live, or I’m saving my petrol money to head to Heaton Park to see Oasis play. But luckily, there are still some incredible concerts taking place across Lancashire which doesn’t involve heading into the big city.

Be it catching legends such as Don Letts or Lydia Lunch in Preston, or the raft of nostalgia that Blackpool is set to host this year, we’ve picked 15 shows taking place around Lancashire that have been announced so far - with hopefully places like Wigan, Morecambe and many more becoming a tour destination as more shows are announced.

Many of the concerts selected still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster or See Tickets, but for those who would rather not face rush hour traffic in Manchester to see a show, here’s some other options across the area for you.

1 . Don Letts Catch Don Letts, the legendary DJ, filmmaker, and reggae pioneer, live at The Continental in Preston on January 30 2025. Known for blending punk, reggae, and dub, Don's eclectic style and infectious energy will make this a night to remember as part of Independent Venue Week 2025.

2 . Iggor Cavalera Prepare for a night of heavy riffs and thunderous beats as Iggor Cavalera, one of the pioneers of extreme metal, brings his legendary drum performance to The Ferrett in Preston on February 9 2025. Known for his work with Sepultura and Cavalera Conspiracy, Iggor's performance will be a brutal celebration of metal.

3 . K.O.G. (Kweku of Ghana) Experience a fusion of African rhythms and infectious energy with K.O.G. (Kweku of Ghana) at The Ferrett, Preston on February 21 2025. Known for his dynamic performances that blend Afrobeat, hip hop, and soul, K.O.G.'s show promises to be a vibrant night of music, culture, and positive vibes.