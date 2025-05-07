Genius Game ITV: who is in the cast with David Tennant - and start time on ITV
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Genius Game is back with a new episode this evening.
- David Tennant hosts the new game show on ITV.
- But who are the players competing in the Genius Game?
It is time for another round of the Genius Game - ITV’s newest game show. TV legend David Tennant hosts the programme which made its debut last week.
The Doctor Who star has invited some of the country's most brilliant minds to take part in the ultimate TV challenge. The players will continue to face the ultimate battle of survival.
But who are the players competing in this moreish new reality game show? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Genius Game on TV today?
The show will return with a brand new episode on ITV tonight (May 7). It is scheduled to start at 9pm and will run for just over an hour, finishing at approximately 10.15pm.
The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Having said goodbye to another player, nine return for their third Main Match and compete to try to crack a 10-letter code word in Codebreakers. One player becomes the Undercover Agent and it's their job to protect the word and stop the other players from working it out.”
Who is in the cast of Genius Game?
David Tennant - he of Doctor Who and Harry Potter fame - is the host and presenter of the game show on ITV. He will be 11 so-called geniuses as they compete across eight episodes.
The cast includes:
- Alison ‘The Author’ - 57, Crime Writer, East of England
- Amanfi ‘The Coach’ - 23, Business Graduate, South London
- Bhasha ‘The Doctor’ - 28, Doctor (GP), North London
- Benjamin ‘The Professor’ - 36, Associate Professor, Brighton
- Charlotte ‘The Chemist’ - 23, PHD student, London
- India ‘The Student’ - 21, student, Salisbury
- Ken ‘The Comedian’ - 35, comedian and poker player, London
- Bodalia ‘The DJ’ - 29, DJ and Doctor, Birmingham
- Paul ‘The Businessman’ - 58, retired global sales director, Newcastle
- Rebecca 'Bex' ‘The Entrepreneur’ - 37, MD, Huddersfield
- Scott ‘The Scientist’ - 30, forensic scientist, Tamworth
What to expect from Genius Game?
Viewers will see David Tennant take on the role of The Creator in the eight-part series which originates from South Korea, and guide players as they attempt to navigate each uniquely crafted challenge. But who has what it takes to deceive, collude and outsmart their opponents to become the first UK winner of Genius Game?
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.