Genius Game is set to air its final on ITV - who will win? 👀

Genius Game will crown its first winner in just a few hours.

David Tennant hosts the show which made its debut on ITV this year.

But what time can you watch the final?

David Tennant’s Genius Game will be holding its very first final in just a matter of hours. The show debuted back in April and blends Traitors with Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan.

The finalists will face each other one last time - with the eliminated players also returning for the conclusion. Throughout the season the show has put contestants in situations that not just test their intellectual acumen, but encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize.

Genius Game is based on a South Korean TV show called The Genius. But when is the final on TV?

What time is the Genius Game final on?

Genius Game host David Tennant | Remarkable Entertainment /ITV

Since it debuted back in April, the David Tennant fronted show has aired on Wednesday nights and that will continue with today’s (June 11) final. Each episode has also started at 9pm and the same is the case for tonight’s series conclusion.

Genius Game is set to run for an hour - including adverts - this evening. It is due to finish at 10pm and will be followed by the nightly news.

It will be live on ITV1/ 1HD and on STV for viewers in Scotland from 9pm. The show will also be on ITVX/ STV Player at the same time as it is on terrestrial TV - and then is available on catch-up afterwards.

What to expect from the Genius Game final?

The preview for the final, via Radio Times, reads: “The eliminated players return to pledge their allegiance, giving their chosen player an advantage in the final game. The finalists face a best-of-three Death Match format that tests the most strategic and lateral thinkers and the first player to win two games will be the winner.”

