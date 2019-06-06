Films by two international artists to be screened in Burnley and Pendle

Films by two top international artists will be shown in Nelson and Burnley this month.

In-Situ and Super Slow Way will present work by Madiha Aijaz (Pakistan) on Saturday as part of Nelson Festival of Culture at Nelson Library, followed by Reetu Sattar (Bangladesh) in Thompson Park, Burnley. The two exhibitions will run between June 8th and 30th.

The artists are part of a diverse and interesting Liverpool Biennial programme and explore the evolving cultural expression of our global communities through music, language and communication.

Madiha's These Silences Are All the Words explores the public libraries of Karachi, Pakistan while Memorial for the Lost Pages and Brown Sahab and the Pomeranian both offer a

perspective on a country sharply divided along linguistic lines.

Zara Saghir is also leading a series of weekly sessions around the films with Mums 2 Mums community group.

Super Slow Way brings Reetu Sattar’s Harano Sur (Lost Tune) to The Pavilion in Thompson Park. The work focuses on the harmonium, a musical instrument tightly integrated into the traditional culture of Bangladesh but in danger of disappearing.