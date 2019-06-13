Win tickets to Ribble Valley's Beat-Herder Festival

The barmy but always beautiful Beat-Herder Festival is just around the corner and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs.

Running from July 12th – 14th, Beat-Herder will once again transform Lancashire’s Ribble Valley into a technicolour party with 20+ bombastic stages, world-class DJs and surprises galore.

The legendary Sister Sledge are the latest act to be announced and join the likes of Orbital, Soulwax, Django Django, High Contrast Live, David Rodigan (MBE), Congo Natty and The Rezistance Live, Patrick Topping and Pete Tong and Lindstrøm.

Beat-Herder continues to exist as it did back when it started as a free DIY party in 1998:uncompromising, unwavering and distinguished by an overwhelming sense of community.

Its reputation as one of the friendliest festivals around can be attributed to its loyal followers - friends, couples and families who create new memories to cherish in a bold and barmy atmosphere each summer.

And the Burnley Express is offering readers the chance to win one pair of tickets to the festival.

To be in with a chance of winning, just click here naming one of the acts appearing this year.

Deadline for entries is Sunday, June 16th, midnight.