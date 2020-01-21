Tribute band Pure Queen brings timeless classics to the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre

A tribute band brings the music of legendary band Queen to the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, on February 1.



Formed in London in 1970, Queen created immortal anthems, influenced by progressive rock, hard rock and heavy metal, and gradually venturing into more conventional and radio-friendly works, incorporating arena rock and pop rock.



Pure Queen aims to recreate the timeless atmosphere of their concerts, playing their music with great respect, pride and passion.



Jon Caulton, who reproduces John Deacon’s intricate bass lines during Pure Queen’s shows, says: “We are all professional musicians but first of all, we are fans.

“We want to pay tribute to the greatest band ever existed.”



Grown up in Staffordshire, Jon started to play the guitar when he was 11.



Trough out his career, he worked as a session musician and professional guitarist, touring all over the world, and met the other members of the tribute band through the industry.



He says: “I’ve been with Pure Queen for three years and a half now, and we have an arena tour planned this year, which is brilliant.”



The first time Jon heard about Queen was during Freddie Mercury’s tribute concert in 1992.



He adds: “I thought ‘wow!’ - I had never heard anything like it.

“And when I went to music school, I spent many years studying their music, which contains jazz, opera, rock and funk - there’s a lot to learn from their music for a young musician.

“Since then I’ve seen Queen in concert four times.

“Unfortunately I was never able to see them with Freddie, but I’ve seen them with Paul Rogers and their new singer Adam Lambert.”



Pure Queen was created as a reaction to the untimely loss of Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.



The tribute band believes that there has always been a huge void to fill in popular music since the death of the singer.



Jon adds: “If I could go back in time, to any concert in history, I would definitely go to see Queen with Freddie at Wembley Stadium.”



With endless studies of live shows, the band have recreated the very essence of Freddie’s stage charisma, Brian May’s distinctive guitar sound, John Deacon’s beautifully complicated bass lines and Roger Taylor’s unique style and thunderous drum sound.



During their performance at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Pure Queen will feature over 25 of Queens classic hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic, I Want to Break Free, Under Pressure and more.



They promise to authentically reproduce and deliver them with an explosive performance.



Queen was one of the most influential bands of all times, and Pure Queen aims to celebrate their music, which touched so many generations.



About Pure Queen’s upcoming performance at the Hippodrome, Jon says: “It’s our first time playing the Hippodrome as Pure Queen and we can’t wait.

“We are going to rock the place!”



Pure Queen at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre on February 1, 2020. Tickets priced at £18 (adults), and £16 (concessions) are available on www.phtheatre.co.uk or phoning 01282 863210. You can also book at Central Garage, Wheatley Lane Road, Fence.