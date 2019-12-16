Theatre review: Treasure Island by the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

Ahoy me hearties! The pirates are in Bolton on the trail of treasure. But those of us who witnessed their pursuit of the pricey could testify that the treasure was right under their noses – for this was a true gem of a show.

The Octagon’s Christmas productions are always something to look forward to and this, as always, was worth the wait. It’s a jolly Roger of a show that will have your feet tapping and your face smiling – so what more could you ask for?

Jack Lord is the headline act as Long John Silver but he is given a run for his money by Ben Simon (Squire Trelawney/Blind Pew) – and endearing performances from one and all mean that, far from shivering your timbers, this show will warm the cockles of your heart. All play their part to give the audience that feelgood factor.

In the end, Treasure Island – as with any island – is surrounded by waves. But in this instance, those waves are waves of applause. So why not have some Yo ho ho with your Ho-ho-ho this Christmas?

The booking office telephone number is 01204-520661 and the run comes to an end on December 28th.