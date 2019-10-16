St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society to stage a musical about love, change and family crisis

St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society present a new musical about the lives of the most famous and terrifying family, as they come face to face with the one thing they have managed to avoid for generations: change.

With music and lyrics written by Andrew Lippa and the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the Addams Family - a new musical is based upon the characters created by Charles Addams in his cartoons.



When during a family banquet the Addams family and their guests - Alice and Mal Beineke and their son Lucas - play the game Obligacion de Revelar (Full Disclosure), secrets come out and truths are revealed, changing both families forever.



Gomez (played by Paul Cross) tells a story about scaring away crows and upsets Morticia (Lyndsay Pilkington) by comparing her to a goat, while Uncle Fester (Richard Parish) admits he’s in love with the moon.



In a mix-up, Alice (Christine Chadwick) drinks Pugsley’s (Marina Murray) truth potion and in front of everyone declares her marriage is a loveless mess.



As Mal (John Mcnabb), humiliated, attempts to leave with his family, Wednesday (Hayley Watson Reid) announces something that brings total chaos into both families.



St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society promises this show will be a total escapism, packed with comedy, touching romances and family crises, in the kooky upside down world of the Addams Family.



Pauline Woodworth, chairman of the society and member of the chorus in this year’s production, said: “I have been a member of the society for more than twenty years and we normally go with the classics.

“But this year we chose to stage this musical adaptation of the Addams Family because we wanted to encourage younger members to take part in something new and modern.

“We think this play is very funny and it definitely appeals to a different, more diverse, audience.”



Reformed in 1970, St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society perform an annual musical production and as well as concerts.



Their production of the romantic Broadway musical Hello Dolly! last year attracted an enthusiastic audience and was described by reviewers as “a colourful feast of love, deceit, adventure and meddling.”



This year, the society acquired many new. younger members and aims to involve a younger audience, as well as the regulars.



About working with this year’s cast (pictured above) Pauline said: “We have a very talented, ambitious and committed cast, everyone worked really hard for this production.

“Every day they are making great efforts to learn new ways of doing theatre.”

She added: “It has been a real challenge but everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.”



The Addams Family - a new musical. St Cuthbert’s Community Hall, Sharp Street, Burnley. From Monday November 4 to Saturday November 9, nightly at 7-30pm. For tickets (priced £6 to £8): www.ticketsource.co.uk/SCOADS or telephone Vicki on 07713 038419 or from Jane’s Wool & Babywear shop, Brennand Street, Burnley.