Roll up roll up! 'Circus 1903' will transport audiences back to the Golden Age of Circus

A range of dazzling new acts from around the globe will transport audiences at the Lowry Theatre, Salford Quays, back to the wonders of the Golden Age of Circus.

Roll up! Roll up! Experience all the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus when 'Circus 1903' rolls in to Salford in November.

Undoubtedly the most charming puppet elephants on any stage around the world, Queenie and Peanut will return for 2019 alongside Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade (David Williamson).

The new acts joining the Circus 1903 family adventure include a daring duo aerial act ‘The Flying Fredonis’ performed by Russian artists Dasha Shelest and Vadym Pankevych, Cuban hand balancer ‘The Great Rokardy’ (Rokardy Rodriguez) and the furious flexible feats of Russian Rolling Ball Hula Hoopist ‘Mademoiselle Natalia’ (Natalia Leontieva).

Injecting new dizzying levels of awe and wonder for 2019 will be The Wheel of Death (London only) - a ginormous rotating apparatus featuring large metal hoops at each end in and on which performers Carlos Mayorga Macias, Robinson Valencia Lozada and Ray Freddy Valencia Bocanegra will carry out eye-popping acrobatic skills whilst the wheel is rotating.

These new acts will join the previous and much-loved mind-bending juggler, ‘The Great Gaston’ (François Borie), the legendary balancing act Rola Bola by ‘The Sensational Sozonov’ (Russian Mikhail Sozonov and Ukrainian Ievgeniia Fetkulova), unrivalled Ethiopian contortionist, ‘The Elastic Dislocationist’ (Senayet Asefa Amare) and the stomach churning heights of ‘The Daring Desafios’ (trio of Brazilian teeterboard daredevils João Guilherme de Lima Siqueira, Luan de Souza Vieira and Clóvis Hernan Aranguiz dos Santos).

Dizzying Mongolian duo Ganbayar Munkhbat and Andryei Batbold will bring their Icarian Games act and the Russian Cradle will feature breathtaking performances from ‘Les Incredibles’ (Ivan Formichev and Maria Boldyreva).

A crack team of UK-based puppeteers will work with much-loved Queenie and Peanut, the Circus 1903 elephants.

The show will run from Tuesday November 19th to Sunday November 24th. To book tickets visit https://thelowry.com/whats-on/circus-1903/