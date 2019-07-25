Powerful Edinburgh Fringe Festival play at Burnley Youth Theatre tackling childhood trauma

A powerful new play highlighting the heart-breaking impact of childhood trauma will explode onto a Burnley stage tomorrow night.

Chasing Aces is the latest challenging and socially-conscious piece to be performed at Burnley Youth Theatre. It will be shown tonight at 7-30pm.

This original production has been devised by Byteback Theatre and will be followed by a feedback session, ahead of its Edinburgh Fringe showing on Sunday, August 4th.

Director Louise Harney said: “The cast have sensitively approached the research and developed characters who demonstrate an authentic and raw portrayal of emotional damage.

“They have creatively brought both light and shade to this powerful piece and we are all excited to share our performance with audiences in Edinburgh!”

Louise has teamed up with experts who work with young people recovering from an abusive or challenging past to potently capture the lives of characters trapped in memories of childhood trauma.

This poignant tale follows a group of people as they desperately try to break the cycle and take control of their lives.

But can the hand they’ve been dealt change at any time?

And how far will they have to go to win in the game of life?

Chasing Aces, Byteback’s eighth Fringe offering, beautifully weaves together music, storytelling and physical theatre to create a unique narrative with a biting emotional sting.

Tomorrow, 7-30pm, Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Road.

Tickets: www.burnleyyouththeatre.org; adults £8; concessions; BYT members £4.

Ages 14+