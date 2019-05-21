Old Skool club night will put you in the mood for summer

The original Ibizan ‘Old Skool’ clubbing experience lands right on your doorstep next week.

Strictly Old Skool UK Reunion is taking over Revival in Rawtenstall on Friday, May 31st and what a night in prospect.

Featuring K-Klass Live (pictured), Baby D Live, Dream Frequency, DJ Vibes, DJ Si Frater, Josh Williams and Mason White B2B Aaron Lucketti, if this doesn’t get you in the mood for the summer nothing will.

This will be SOS Ibiza style with live performers, fire breathers and much more.

Tickets are priced at £10; admission more on the door.

Strictly Old Skool UK Reunion runs from 10pm until 4am on Friday, May 31st.Tickets available from www.strictlyoldskool.net or Skiddle.